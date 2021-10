Beautiful article

Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri -

THE EDITOR: I commend Newsday for publishing the article on October 2 entitled “Become lights of non-violence.” It was a beautiful piece and so much of what we need today in the world.

Congratulations to the writer Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri of the Brahma Vidya Peetham and to the Newsday also.

ROSEY SINGH

via e-mail