Allow more people in places of worship

Physical distancing at a church during covid19 protocols. Photo by Marvin Hamilton - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: I kindly request that the powers in office move quickly to recommend that all places of worship be now able to accommodate 50-60 per cent seating capacity.

The 25 per cent seating capacity makes absolutely no sense and I hope that all praying individuals have noted how places of worship have been treated during the pandemic by the Government.

I recall that there was a time when bars were open during last year but places of worship remained closed. Also, someone had written about places of worship being limited to one-hour services. How in God's name does that make any sense? When I go to work, I never work for just an hour.

Can someone help me understand why the Government continues to make decisions that defy logic and reasoning? I am very confused and often wonder if God gets confused as well.

I strongly recommend that the leaders pray for wisdom because it seems wisdom is sadly and badly lacking in this nation.

Yes, we are living in a pandemic and have to learn to adjust to different things. But people need to be able to worship freely and if children can go back to school, people can sit next to one another on a plane etc and public transport is at 75 per cent capacity, then more people can be accommodated at mosques, temples and churches.

J ALI

via e-mail