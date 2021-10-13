6 deaths, 217 new covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health has reported six deaths and 119 new covid19 cases on Wednesday.

The ministry’s 4pm update said the number of deaths to date is now 1,572, the number of active cases is 4,207 and there have been 53,216 positive cases since March of last year.

It said 47,437 patients have recovered and 263 are in hospital.

The update said 45 are in step down facilities, 61 are in state quarantine, and 3,682 are in self isolation.

The number of people given the first of a two-dose vaccine is 603,289 and 529,101 have received their second dose. It said 27,783 people have been given a single-dose vaccine and the total number of people fully vaccinated is 556,884.

The ministry said 94.5 per cent of patients – or 3,866 of 4,090 –are in the parallel healthcare system and are not fully vaccinated.

The date reflects samples taken from October 9-12. The statement said 371,088 people have been tested to date