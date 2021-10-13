11 more die from covid

Photo courtesy CDC.

ELEVEN more people have died from complications associated with covid19 while 152 new cases were reported.

The Ministry of Health’s update on Tuesday said the deceased included six elderly men, two elderly women, one middle aged man and two middle aged women with co-morbidities. The death toll as at Tuesday was 1,566.

There are 4,230 active cases and 186 recovered community cases. There are 261 patients hospitalised with nine in intensive care and 15 in the high dependency unit.

In step down facilities, the ministry reported 47 patients and 61 are in state quarantine facilities. There are 3,770 people in home isolation.

Of the 52,999 people that tested positive for the virus between March 2020 and October 11, 47,203 have recovered.

To date there are 552,982 fully vaccinated people.