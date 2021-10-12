Young meets with BHP execs

ELBOW LENGTH: From left, Graham Salmond, VP North America and the Caribbean, BHP Petroleum; Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy; Energy Minister Stuart Young; Michael Stone, Country Manager of BHP TT; Dr Sonia Scarselli, VP Exploration and Appraisal, BHP Petroleum and Sandra Fraser, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy. PHOTO COURTESY THE MINISTRY OF ENERGY -

MINISTER of Energy Stuart Young led a delegation which met on Tuesday with BHP executives at the the ministry's offices in the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain.

The BHP team included Graham Salmond, Vice President North America and the Caribbean, BHP Petroleum; Dr Sonia Scarselli, Vice President, Exploration and Appraisal, BHP Petroleum; Michael Stone, Country Manager of BHP Trinidad and Tobago and Dr Carla Noel-Mendez, Manager, Corporate Affairs of BHP Trinidad and Tobago.

The purpose of this meeting was to provide Young with an update on BHP’s business operations as it relates to pursuing integrated oil and gas development in Trinidad and Tobago.

Acting Permanent Secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Sandra Fraser were also on hand to meet the BHP executives.

Young welcomed the BHP executives to Trinidad and Tobago and thanked them for their continued partnership. Discussions opened with the success of the Ruby Project and the implementation of production ahead of schedule despite navigating the covid19 pandemic.

BHP provided updates on the Ruby field and the adjacent Block 2C concerning the ongoing work being done and production.

The parties also discussed the progress of the BHP Woodside acquisition, a matter that Young has been monitoring closely.

BHP has been operating in Trinidad and Tobago for 25 years and both parties agreed to continue to work together as they look forward to the advancement of these projects and sustainably growing business in Trinidad and Tobago.