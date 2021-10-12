Tobago's covid19 death toll climbs to 90

Image courtesy CDC

TOBAGO’S covid19 death toll climbed to 90 after a 73-year-old man with comorbidities died from complications associated with the virus overnight.

There are 25 new covid19 cases in Tobago and 306 active cases.

In a statement on Tuesday, the THA's Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 29 patients in state isolation, 272 in home isolation and five in ICU. Twenty-one people have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 15, 563 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that figure, 3,008 have tested positive. There are 2,612 recovered patients. To date, a total of 21, 652 people on the island have been partially vaccinated while 19, 086 are fully vaccinated.