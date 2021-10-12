Teen, pensioner killed in Tunapuna shooting

File photo -

Two men are dead and four others wounded following a drive-by shooting in Tunapuna on Monday night.

Police said Josiah Copeland, 19, was liming with friends at the corner of Streatham Lodge Street and O'Keefe Street, at around 7.30 pm when a white Nissan Almera drove up to them.

A man inside the car shot at the group before the car sped off.

A 68-year-old man identified as Vaughn Derrick Charles, was also shot as he was walking nearby. He died at the scene.

Police went to the scene and took Copeland to the hospital where he died while being treated.

The four men were also taken to the hospital for treatment with three of them said to be in a critical condition.

Homicide investigators and members of the police Special Evidence Recovery Unit went to the scene where they found 51 spent shells and one live round of ammunition.