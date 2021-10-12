Suspected sex offender held in Arima after 8 years on the run

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning after avoiding capture for more than eight years.

Police said members of the Northern Division received information the man was hiding at Providence Circular, Arima and went to the area.

They monitored the area and arrested the man.

Investigators said the man, who was originally from Contention Street, Gajadhar Lands, Princes Town, moved to different parts of Trinidad to avoid arrest.

He was wanted on five outstanding warrants for sexual offences which allegedly happened between 2012 and 2013.

He is expected to be charged and appear virtually before a Princes Town magistrate on Tuesday.

The exercise was led by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Ramphall, Supt Edwards with field operations from Insps Green, Ward and Ramharrack.