Point Fortin mechanic on bail for sexual offences against minor

A 21-year-old mechanic was granted $350,000 bail on Monday after he was charged with five sexual offences against a minor.

The Point Fortin man is alleged to have penetrated the 15-year-old on five occasions between September 2020 and May 2021.

As part of his bail condition, he was ordered not to contact the alleged victim – directly or indirectly, not to visit the home of the alleged victim, and he is to report to the Point Fortin Police Station every Tuesday before 9 am.

The man was arrested after relatives of the teen made a police report on May 18.

Acting Cpl Callender of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) investigated and arrested the mechanic on Sunday. He is expected to reappear before a Point Fortin magistrate on January 13.