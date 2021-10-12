PNM selects ten candidates for Dec 6 THA election

ON THE GROUND: PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine and supporters on a walkabout in Plymouth in December 2020. -

The PNM Tobago Council’s screening committee has selected ten of its 15 candidates for the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

They are Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis (Buccoo/Mt Pleasant); Tracy Davidson-Celestine (Signal Hill/Patience Hill); Joel Jack (Bagatelle/Bacolet); Marslyn Melville-Jack (Scarborough/Mt Grace), Kelvon Morris (Darrel Spring/Whim); Clarence Jacob (Bon Accord/Crown Point); Learie Paul (Black Rock/Plymouth); Brian Thomas (Bethesda/Les Coteaux); Nadine Stewart-Phillips (Roxborough/Argyle) and Charles Adams (Goodwood/Mt St George).

Screening for the first group of electoral districts took place on Monday at the party’s campaign office, Pumpmill, Scarborough and will resume on Thursday with the remaining five seats: Parlatuvier/ L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside/; Belle Garden/Glamorgan; Mason Hall/Moriah; Lambeau/Lowlands and Bethel/New Grange.