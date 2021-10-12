Patron at safe zone: It’s like coming alive again

Radha Ramjattan and her husband Winston celebrate her birthday at 519 Restaurant at C3 Mall, San Fernando as safe zones opened around the country on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

As some restaurants across TT resumed in-house dining on Monday, many people like Radha Ramjattan seized the opportunity to dine. But for Ramjattan, the day was extra special as she celebrated her birthday at 519 Restaurant, C3 Centre in San Fernando.

When Newsday met her, she was unable to contain her excitement.

“It’s like coming alive again. I was very happy to know they were opening today so I can at least celebrate.”

She was joined by her husband Winston Ramjattan who was elated for his wife.

“We are fortunate to be dining out on her birthday. It’s very relieving to be dining out. The ambience is really great and the food is really tasty.”

But even though the couple are both vaccinated, they are still being cautious and not too excited about moving around. So the after-dining plan was to go directly to their Ste Madeline home for a small gathering with vaccinated friends.

Just outside the restaurant was Anan Deonarine of Princes Town who claimed to have forgotten his immunisation card at home.

He told Newsday he was just dropping by to see the restaurant’s menu because he knew he wouldn’t be allowed in.

“I miss everything. I miss the gym, the environment, the cuisine…it was fabulous.

“Unfortunately I really have to move with a card because I forgot it, so I’ll have to come back tomorrow.

“Being home all the time is very boring and I feel like a hermit. I’m a person that likes to be outdoors.”

Deonarine said he also tried to renew his gym membership on Monday but was told to return when he had his vaccination card.

Businesses at C3 were strict about following the safe zone rules.

At the mall’s MovieTowne cinema, a woman was stopped from ushering her teenage son into the movie theatre because she didn’t have a valid form of identification.

Even Newsday’s team was asked to show proof of vaccination before being allowed entry.

An official at the cinema, and other businesses, told Newsday they are pleading with people to walk with their original immunisation cards and identification and not photocopies/pictures of the card.

At Planet Fitness, South Park, Kendrick Bernard was excited to be back in the gym again.

Even though he exercised at home, he said nothing compared to the feeling of being in an actual gym.

“It feels pretty good to actually continue working on my physical and mental well being in the gym.

“The last five months were gruelling being at home, so I’m just happy to be here working out.

One man, who did not want to be identified, told Newsday, “I’m happy that there’s an opportunity to come back in the gym and that things are reopening.

“Thank God there are safe zones and everyone is vaccinated. Because people are vaccinated, it gives you more confidence going out to these places to partake in different activities.”

While the man did not exercise on Monday, he said he visited the gym to update his membership.