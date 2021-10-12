National Trust: Proposed quarry threatens artefact

A close-up of the rock showing the petroglyphs. PHOTOS COURTESY THE NATIONAL TRUST - National Trust

The National Trust is warning that a proposed quarry in Maracas Valley, St Joseph, can damage the Caurita Petroglyphs.

Commonly known as the “Caurita Stone,” the petroglyphs are found in the La Caurita watershed in Maracas Valley on a 55-acre parcel of private land.

Made by Trinidad’s First Peoples centuries ago, the petroglyphs bear elaborate carvings depicting anthropomorphic fertility and consists of a large quartzite outcrop. It is approximately six feet in height and eight feet in width.

In a press release on Monday, the National Trust said petroglyphs are one of this country’s rarest indigenous artefacts given it is considered the only documented indigenous rock art in Trinidad.

According to a release from the National Trust, the artefact is also protected as a listed heritage asset protected under the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago Act Chapter 40:53.

Already located near the site of an existing quarry, the National Trust fears a proposed new quarry near the site will post a further risk to the artefact.

The release explained, “Blasting and other quarry operations can produce impacts that can dramatically alter the landscape by way of scarring, increased water run-off and erosion.

“For this reason, the Trust stands in solidarity with the Santa Rosa First People Community and the Warao Nation in our commitment to safeguarding these sacred lands as a unique and priceless aspect of our national patrimony.

“It (the artefact) is an iconic heritage creation that still holds very significant spiritual importance to our indigenous people.

With a statuary mandate to comment on the proposed quarry near the site, the National Trust feels it is important to state they do not support the project.