Mental health

THE EDITOR: TT, take care of your mental health today. How? Simple. Follow the following guidelines:

* Take it slow.

* Plan ahead.

* Set boundaries.

* Enjoy the small things.

* Talk about your feelings.

* Keep active.

* Be kind to yourself

* Limit your screen time.

* Give your friends a hug.

TT, mental health is a process. It is all about how you drive.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town