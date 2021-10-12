Kamla to President – Speak on PSC imbroglio or resign

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE paths for President Paula-Mae Weekes in terms of the Police Service Commission (PSC) imbroglio are clear – break her silence and explain what went on, or resign.

This was the view of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as she spoke at the UNC's Monday night forum virtual meeting.

She called on Weekes – as she has been doing for several weeks – to break her silence on details involving alleged interference by a senior State official regarding the PSC's merit list for the appointment of a commissioner of police.

It has been alleged that on August 12, a state official – identified by Persad-Bissessar as being the Prime Minister – met with a PSC official at President's House which later led to the merit list not being given to the President.

By her continued silence, Persad-Bissessar said, Weekes is “doing irreparable damage to the democracy of our country. If she cannot come clean, she should resign.”

“Madam, you are the President of Trinidad and Tobago. You are not the President of the PNM.”

Insisting there was political interference, Persad-Bissessar wondered aloud if the move to "collapse the budget debate" was designed to prevent Dr Rowley from having to answer pertinent questions about his involvement in the Police Service Commission (PSC) crisis.

She was referring to the abrupt end to the Budget debate on Saturday in the House of Representatives with several senior MPs on both sides – including the Prime Minister – yet to speak.