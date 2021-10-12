Judge to deliver verdict in cop's murder trial on October 19

Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas. -

A High Court judge will deliver his verdict in the trial of an Inter-Agency Task Force officer who has been charged with a 2007 murder of a St Barb’s, Laventille, man on October 19.

Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas is presiding over the trial of Anthony Sylvester who is alleged to have shot Sheldon des Vignes on November 9, 2007.

It is alleged that on the day in question, des Vignes and some others were sitting in a shed playing cards.

Sylvester and other officers on patrol in the area noticed another man, Richie Gloster, wearing camouflage pants. They told him to take them off, since wearing such clothing was illegal.

Gloster refused and assaulted the officer, then ran towards des Vignes and the others.

Sylvester allegedly started shooting at Gloster but shot des Vignes. Gloster, whose real name is Ridge, but who said he is called Richie, admitted he had on camouflage shorts and des Vignes had on a camouflage vest.

He insisted des Vignes had no gun.

In his defence, Sylvester insisted he shot at des Vignes, fearing for his safety because the man had a firearm pointing in his direction.

Two of his witnesses, police officers who were on the scene on the day, also testified that des Vignes had a gun while several prosecution witnesses testified that he did not.

A crime scene expert who did a fingerprint analysis on the gun des Vignes was alleged to have pointed at Sylvester said none was found.

This is Sylvester’s second trial. His first, in 2019, ended with a hung jury unable to determine his innocence or guilt.

He opted for a judge-only trial and St Clair-Douglas is mandated by law to give his verdict in writing, 14 days after the close of the trial.

Senior Counsel Israel Khan and Ulric Skerritt are representing Sylvester while Indira Chinebas and Ambay Ramkhelawan are prosecuting.