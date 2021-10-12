Chaguanas men on domestic violence charges, one denied bail

A LONGDENVILLE, Chaguanas man who appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Tuesday on domestic violence charges has been denied bail. He is expected to reappear in court in two weeks’ time.

The man appeared before Magistrate Nickolas Ali charged with assault by beating, being armed with a weapon, resisting arrest, and inflicting injury without a weapon. He was represented by attorney Bhimal Maharajh.

It is alleged that on October 9 police received a complaint of domestic violence and went to a location in Longdenville. They allegedly saw a man, with a cutlass and a gas container, beating a woman and pouring gas all over her.

In trying to restrain the man, police said he became even more violent and reportedly told the police they could not “lock him up” because he “beat she because she ain’t cook.”

He was denied bail.

Earlier on Tuesday, before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie, an administrative clerk with the University of the West Indies also appeared on domestic violence charges of entering a house at night with intent, false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 37-year-old Enterprise, Chaguanas man was also represented by Maharajh.

He was not called upon to plead and is scheduled to return to court on November 9.

It is alleged that on October 7, police arrested and charged the man for allegedly entering the home of his ex-common law wife by using a key without her knowing he had one, cuffing her and sitting on her while reading text messages off her cellphone.

He was granted $100,000 bail or a cash alternative and ordered to stay away from the woman.

In applying for bail, Maharajh told the magistrate his client lived with his mother and teenage son and will abide by any condition set by the court for bail.

After establishing that both the man and the woman lived close to each other, the magistrate asked if there was anywhere else he could stay. It was agreed that he would stay by a sister in Felicity while the matter was ongoing.

He was also told to report to the police station on Fridays between the hours of 6 am-6 pm. He is also to have no contact with the alleged victim and to remain 200 metres away from her.