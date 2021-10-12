4 deaths, 119 new covid19 cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Ministry of Health has reported four additional deaths and 119 new covid19 cases on Monday.

The ministry’s 4pm update said the number of deaths to date is now 1,555.

The number of active cases is 4,301 and there have been 52,847 positive cases since March of last year.

It said 46,991 patients have recovered and 271 are in hospital.

The ministry said 49 are in stepdown facilities, 79 in state quarantine, and 3,862 are in self-isolation.

The number of people given the first of a two-dose vaccine is 597,951 and 522,014 have received their second dose. It said 25,870 people have been given a single-dose vaccine and the total number of people fully vaccinated is 547,884.

It said 95.1 per cent of patients – or 3,549 of 3,732 –are in the parallel healthcare system and are not fully vaccinated.

The statement said 369,782 people have been tested to date.