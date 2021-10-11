What did you learn?

Debbie Jacob -

I AM wishing all students returning to their schools this month a lifetime of October memories that are as special as my memories for this month. I began my career as a journalist on October 11, 1984, and I began teaching in YTC on October 15, 2010, so I know that October is a time for great beginnings.

As you begin this new chapter in your life, I hope you will look back on what you learned about yourself during the time you were confined at home because of the covid19 pandemic. If you haven’t kept a journal, jot down your most memorable, positive moments.

Some day you will want to share those memories with your own children and grandchildren, as difficult as that might be to picture now. It is quite possible this will be the most difficult experience of your life, but it can also be the most rewarding – if you take the time to appreciate those special, little moments where you learned to appreciate yourself and life on a whole new level.

I noticed all the different birds’ songs and learned to hear – not just see the world around me – in a whole new way. At home, I honed my observation and listening skills. What new skills did you learn while at home?

Putting puzzles together gave me an unexpected sense of confidence and achievement. I never thought I would enjoy puzzles, and if I hadn’t been confined to home, it’s quite possible I never would have experienced that sense of joy. What new hobby did you tackle to challenge your thinking or organisational skills?

Reading and writing lifted my spirit during those long, hard lockdowns. Being lost in a book helped me to forget I couldn’t get on a plane to go to those places I wanted to visit. For a few brief hours a day I met new people and became lost in other places.

Hopefully, you spent a lot of time reading because it is always a magical getaway, and it is the best way to sharpen the comprehension and analytical skills you need for school.

I read many books about birds and nature. Without thinking, I chose those books, no doubt, because they made me feel like I could be part of the world closed off to me.

Writing has always helped me to understand and process my feelings. In solitude, feelings come pouring out. I hope you challenge yourself to reach another level of understanding through writing.

To me, every day became more special and more meaningful because I created challenges. I set goals and deadlines for reading, writing my books, cleaning my house, and entertaining my dog. How did you find a sense of purpose in this pandemic?

Health became our biggest focus in this pandemic. Finding new ways to exercise became a challenge. I discovered t’ai and qigong exercises on YouTube that I practised to stay calm and happy in those early, scary days of the pandemic when we didn’t know exactly what we were facing.

Forcing myself not to think about swimming or the gym, which we had to give up, proved difficult, but I learned that predawn walking in front of my house helped my fitness level and boosted my happiness. I looked forward to seeing the colours of the sky at dawn. Zoom classes with my beloved trainer, Colin, elevated my mood and my fitness level. How did you stay healthy and fit?

Concentrating on what I gained rather than what I lost helped me to stay focused. I learned so much more about myself in this pandemic. I realised I could function at a high level without leaving my house as I worked on police canine and prison projects to help inmates with covid19 supplies like masks. I am touched by how many people rallied behind me to help inmates in their struggles with the pandemic.

As you settle back into school, don’t sweep aside those positive memories you made over covid19. Don’t forget the lessons you learned about your own inner strength and resilience. Build on the accomplishments you achieved while you waited to go back to school.

Take time to think about what we should have learned during the pandemic. We all should have a new appreciation for the environment, our families, our friends and ourselves. This past 18 months provided many invaluable lessons about the importance of building support systems.

Enjoy being back in school again. Make the most of your education.