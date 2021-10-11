Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board confirms nomination days

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath. Bassarath will be seeking another term in office when elections are held on October 30. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THOSE aiming to dethrone president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath will be known by Friday as nomination days have been confirmed for Thursday and Friday.

Bassarath, who has been president since 2009, will be seeking another term in office when elections are held on October 30.

A TTCB media release on Monday, said, “Nomination forms will be available for collection only at the TTCB's administrative office, Balmain, Couva from Monday 11 October 2021 between the hours of 9 am and 3 pm.

“Each nomination form will require the signature of two proposers, who must be legitimate members of the board, and as such must be collected prior to the nomination days.”

The release confirmed the nomination days.

“Be reminded that the nomination days are Thursday 14 and Friday 15 October 2021.”

Nomination forms must be submitted on the above-mentioned days to a member of the elections committee only at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre. No other person is authorised to collect nomination forms on behalf of the committee. Each candidate can submit a nomination form for only one position.

Members voting on the day will be required to submit via email or in-person to the TTCB administrative office, one form of picture ID (National Identification Card, Driver's Permit, Passport) no later than October 22, which will be placed in a binder to verify someone’s identity on election day. People will be required to walk with the same form of ID submitted in order to vote.