Republic acquires insurance company

Republic Bank Ltd, Independence Square, POS. Photo by Jeff Mayers

Republic Bank Financial Holdings Ltd announced, in a media release on Monday, its acquisition of an insurance company.

The bank said effective September 15, Republic Evolve Ltd was successfully acquired by the bank and will be known as Republic Life Insurance Company Ltd (Republic Life).

It described its move into the insurance sector as a major milestone for the group.

“I am extremely excited by this new opportunity for the Republic family and look forward to the launch of our suite of life insurance products as we seek to better serve the needs of our many clients,” said Nigel Baptiste, president and CEO of RFHL.