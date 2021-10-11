Port of Spain crash leaves two hospitalised

A police officer assesses the damage to a car that crashed on Charlotte Street early on Monday morning. - Photo by Ryan Hamilton-Davis

Two men are fighting for their lives after their car smashed into a signpost on Charlotte Street early on Monday morning.

Police told Newsday that at about 2.15 am the driver of a black Hyundai Elantra was heading south on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain near the NP gas station when he lost control of the car, rode the pavement and crashed into the Soo Hong NP Gas Station signpost on the corners of Charlotte Street and New Street.

Police added that there was another person in the rear passenger seat of the car. Officers were unable to divulge the identities of the two men, but said one man is being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital and the other is being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Science Center.

The wreckage remained at the scene until Monday morning, where several people lamented on the condition of the vehicle.

“How did he get in there,” one person shouted. “He must have been going at a real speed.”

Another passer-by said, “They should leave that there so people could see what could happen when they play the fool on the road.”