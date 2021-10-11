Narine delivers as KKR one win away from IPL final

Sunil Narine (L) of Kolkata Knight Riders took 4/21. -

SUNIL Narine delivered in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator by grabbing four wickets and hitting a brisk 26 to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Monday.

Spinner Narine took 4/21 in four overs which reduced RCB to 138/7 in 20 overs. RCB captain Virat Kohli top scored with 39 off 33 balls with five fours.

Lockie Ferguson was also among the wickets snatching 2/30 in four overs.

Batting at number five Narine struck 26 off 15 deliveries which included three sixes. Openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer hit 29 and 26 respectively.

The trio of Mohammed Siraj (2/19), Harshal Patel (2/19) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/16) grabbed two wickets apiece, but it was not enough as KKR just got over the line closing on 139/6 in 19.4 overs.

KKR will play Shimron Hetmyer’s Delhi Capitals in qualifier two on Wednesday at 10 am (TT time). The winner of that match will face Chennai Super Kings in the final on Friday at 10 am, a team which includes Dwayne Bravo.