MSJ questions return of vaccinated students, wants NP board to resign

David Abdulah -

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) has questions about bringing vaccinated form one to three students back to school, food prices, covid19 safe zones and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Party leader David Abdulah asked these questions during a virtual news conference on Sunday.

On recent statements by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly about allowing covid19 vaccinated students from secondary schools' forms one, two and three to attend in-person classes, Abdulah wondered how this was going to work. He claimed there are students who are having difficulty with online learning or do not have electronic devices that allow them to participate in it.

Abdulah asked whether this initiative is a case of "marginalising against others who are not vaccinated." He said if this was the case, this is wrong. Abdulah suggested the ministry look at hiring university students as teachers for those students who are challenged with online learning and need in-person education.

He said the MSJ has doubts over plans by Government to increase the number of basic food items which are value added tax (VAT) free by November 1. Abdulah said the Trade and Industry Ministry's Consumer Affairs Division should draw up a fair price list of food items. He was also unconvinced about what a $300 million allocation in the budget would do to improve agriculture.

At a PNM virtual meeting in Belmont on October 8, Finance Minister said the decision to increase the number of basic food items from which VAT was removed was done very scientifically. Among the 45 items on this list are instant coffee, peanut butter, cereals, canned beans, fresh juice, chicken lunch meats and bottled water."

Abdulah described a proposal in the budget to provide fuel cards to the most vulnerable people in society to access fuel subsidies as hair-brained. He said the cost of transportation needs to be made more affordable and plans to liberalise the domestic liquid fuels market should be put on hold.

Abdulah also said the MSJ was not comforted by Energy Minister Stuart Young's assurance last week there will be no increase in the price of LPG.

In a statement on October 7, Young said LPG remains heavily subsidised by taxpayers as part of government policy and this continues to be the policy. Young added that he has not authorised any increase in the price of LPG."I have communicated with the chairman of National Petroleum (NP) and confirmed with him that there is no authorisation to adjust the price of LPG."

NP said the issue was “a premature communication of the initiative, originated from NP’s desire to enhance availability of LPG cylinders to the wider public throughout the service station network.” The company said the retail selling price for a 20lb cylinder remains at the subsidised price of $21 ($18.67 plus $2.33 VAT).

Based on reports about an alleged document which claimed that NP's board decided to implement a price increase through a service fee. Abdulah said the MSJ supports calls for NP's board of directors to resign or be removed.

He also questioned how covid19 safe zones, which are expected to be launched on Monday, will work. While water parks will be designated as safe zones and allowed to open, Abdulah wondered why beaches will remain closed. "What is the difference between a water park and a beach?'