Lifebuoy to host global virtual classroom on hand washing

A man washes his hands before leaving the Central Market in Port of Spain in this March 20, 2020 file photo. Global hygiene soap brand Lifebuoy is marking Global Handwashing Day with a planned global virtual classroom to impart the importance of personal hygiene. -

GLOBAL hygiene soap brand Lifebuoy plans to observe Global Hand washing Day (GHD) by hosting what it says is the world’s largest virtual classroom to impart the important lesson of hand washing with soap.

Having already helped over one billion people develop better hand washing habits, improve their hygiene, and protect themselves against preventable diseases, this GHD, Lifebuoy will launch a series of interactive games aimed at driving digital behaviour change, along with a hygiene-focused alphabet book.

In 2020, inspired by how children learn their ABCs, Lifebuoy set out on a mission to transform the way the letter H is taught worldwide. The brand launched the “H for Hand washing,” multi-year campaign carrying a simple message: While H is for hat, horse, and hippo…H must also stand for hand washing.

The virtual classroom will bring together a panel of experts comprising Rico Hizon, CNN Anchor and broadcast journalist; Roberta Golinkoff, academic and author of over 14 books on early childhood learning; Kajol Devgan, award-winning actress and global hand washing advocate; along with teachers, parents, educators and children from over 30 countries.

This classroom event will also see the launch of Lifebuoy’s first ever children’s book - a “H for Hand washing” alphabet book – in which kids can explore the Alphabet with Azzy (as in A to Z) the horse.

Throughout the book, Azzy embarks on an engaging earning journey about the importance of hand washing. The book is intended to support school curricula all over the world, whenever and wherever children are taught the ABCs.

Unilever is celebrating Global Handwashing Week from October 11 to 15, which will culminate with Global Handwashing Day this Friday.

Samir Singh, EVP, Global Skin Cleansing and Oral Care at Unilever said, “After an incredibly successful first year of Lifebuoy’s H for Hand washing campaign, we’re very excited to be taking this movement to the next level.

"The world’s largest classroom is the launch of our partnership with Sesame Street. We believe this event will reinvigorate teachers’ and parents’, and consequently children’s, relationship with hand washing, changing the perception of hand washing from a chore that needs to be done, to fun moments throughout the day.”

Kartik Chandrasekhar, Global Brand Vice President for Lifebuoy said, “As a pioneering purpose-led brand, Lifebuoy has always believed in making an impact and driving behaviour change for the better.

"While we have previously reached over 1 billion people with hand washing messages, we know that there is still much to be done. Amid a generation-defining pandemic, we are working towards equipping future generations with the unforgettable lesson of hand washing with soap to safeguard their health and well-being at the World’s Largest Classroom.”

Lifebuoy is also aiming to set the Guinness World Record for hosting the world’s largest classroom on hand washing by hoping to attract more than 100,000 viewers to the virtual event.

Lifebuoy co-founded Global Hand washing Day with the Global Hand washing Partnership in 2008.

The brand runs one of the world’s largest hygiene behaviour change programmes backed by strong partnerships and has reached over one billion people across 30 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America since 2010.

In TT, this initiative began with Lifebuoy nationwide Caravans, with brand ambassadors co-operating with communities, handing out product samples, and educating on the importance on hand washing using interacting games and informational handouts.

Also, Lifebuoy is venturing with key partners and influencers to drive communication through digital media, and directly with schools, inviting teachers to participate in the classroom event and donating to students Lifebuoy packs, additional to give them access to the new digital alphabet book.