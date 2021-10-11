House, car destroyed in suspected Tobago arson attack

Fire officers were at the scene on Monday to investigate the cause of a Sunday night blaze which destroyed a house and car at Store Bay Branch Road, Bon Accord . - Photo by David Reid

Tobago fire officers suspect an arson attack is linked to a Store Bay Branch Road, Bon Accord fire which destroyed a house and a vehicle.

Just after 7pm on Sunday, Scarborough fire officers responded to a distress call and found the house and a Nissan car engulfed in flames. Everything on the compound was destroyed.

Head of Tobago Fire Division David Thomas told Newsday the house was valued at $648,000 and the car cost $20,000. The owner of the home was in Trinidad at the time of the fire.

“We have information and evidence that came to our attention that suggests the fire may have some malicious intent to it. We suspect arson. Investigations are ongoing and we will be able to fully confirm this before the day ends.”

A police source told Newsday they received a report that someone was seen climbing over a fence to get onto the compound moments before the fire started.

Investigations are continuing.