Football returns to Trinidad and Tobago as women's team host Panama

In this Sep 15, 2021 file photo, former Trinidad and Tobago captain Maylee Attin-Johnson, right, kicks the ball during a team training session, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. On Monday, the TT Football Association said the team will host two friendlies on Oct 21 and 25 against Panama. - AYANNA KINSALE

INTERNATIONAL football will be returning to Trinidad and Tobago for the first time since the covid19 pandemic forced a shutdown of team sports, in March 2020, when the TT women's team host Panama in a pair of friendly international matches at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on October 21 and 25.

According to a media release from the TT Football Association (TTFA) on Monday evening, "The (TTFA) received approval from the Ministry of Health for the staging of the matches which will see international football return to these shores for the first time since November 2019 and the duration of the pandemic thus far."

The media release continued, "Both nations will be using the exercise as preparations for the start of the CONCACAF Women's Qualifiers which have been shifted from November to the FIFA Women’s window of February 2022."

The last time TT hosted an international match was at the Ato Boldon Stadium when TT men's team defeated Anguilla 15-0.

Last Monday, during his Budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that the Government was looking at hosting international events in TT next year, including cricket and powerboat racing.