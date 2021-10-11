2 men, drown at Blanchisseuse, Brazil Saturday

Alexander, left, and Terrence Beepath - PHOTO FROM PRESENTATION COLLEGE WEBSITE

The Presentation College, San Fernando fraternity is in mourning, following the death of past student Alexander Beepath.

Beepath, 25, lost his life by drowning while on an outing in Blanchisseuse on Saturday. His body was found on Sunday around 4 pm.

He was the son of Udecott’s Senior Project Manager Terrence Beepath.

A photo of father and son was posted on the Presentation College, San Fernando website, under which expressions of condolences and sadness were offered.

A past student wrote, “It is even more troubling when a young person passes. May his soul RIP and may the Lord give his family and friends the strength to cope with this situation.

Also on Saturday, 19-year-old Jonathon Woo drowned at an outlet from Arena Dam known as "The Weir" behind Brazil High School.

Newsday understands this place is considered to be a controlled watercourse under WASA's purview. Police sources told Newsday that Woo was in the company of other individuals when he got into trouble and then disappeared under water. Woo hailed from Tattoo Trace in Valencia.