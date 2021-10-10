[UPDATED] Cox knocks Mohit's 'man in wheelchair walking' as a 'made-up story'

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox outside the Red House before the presentation of the 2022 budget in Parliament on Monday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox took jabs at remarks made by Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit in which the latter told a story where a man in a wheelchair walked to her during a recent constituency meeting on land regularisation.

Mohit made the remarks during her contribution on the 2022 budget debate in Parliament on Friday.

"Recently in some meetings with constituents a gentleman in a wheelchair walked up to me and said, 'All my life I've been trying to be regularised," Mohit said.

During her contribution to the debate which continued on Saturday, Cox questioned the truth of Mohit's story and said her criticism of the Government was not grounded in fact.

"I did not understand how a man in a wheelchair could have walked to her in a constituency.

"I want to tell the member for Chaguanas East when if you are speaking about these things please remember to put 'Once upon a time' in the front of it because that is clearly (if) a man in a wheelchair walked to you because that is clearly a made-up story.

"I believe in miracles but I don't know how a man in a wheelchair can walk to you in your constituency to speak about social development."

However Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran defended Mohit describing the remarks as a "slip of the tongue" and noted that she corrected herself soon after.

"She corrected herself soon after where she said that a walker came up to her in her constituency, not someone in a wheelchair.

"We all make mistakes Madame Speaker with the limited amount of time that we have to speak."

Cox also responded to concerns raised by Mohit on the issue of social relief cheques being advertised, suggesting it was a budget gimmick.

She said it was a regular practice for social relief cheques that were not collected to be advertised using different platforms and dismissed the suggestion.

"As a member of Parliament I would think all MPs would be happy when cheques are being advertised because I am being aware that people come to your offices and ask about cheques, most times it is a last resort."

This story has been updated with additional details. Below is the original article.

