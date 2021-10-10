SRP held for beating wife with scoop handle

A Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer is due to appear virtually before a San Fernando Magistrate on Monday for beating his common-law wife with a scoop handle last week Sunday. He is also charged for threatening her with a knife and damaging her refrigerator with a machete.

A statement by the police a week later said he will be charged with assault by beating, malicious damage and common assault.

The accused, last attached to the Road Traffic Task Force, Piarco, was charged with the offences following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

The accused and the victim had a heated argument during which he allegedly struck her about the body with a scoop handle and his fists. He also allegedly used a machete to damage the victim's refrigerator and allegedly damaged her cellphone by throwing it on the floor.

The victim claimed the accused returned to their home the next day and pointed the tip of a knife at her body several times while making threats to harm her.

She reported the matter to Gasparillo Police Station the same day and the case referred to the Southern Division’s Gender Based Violence Unit (SD-GBVU).

An investigation was launched into the incident which resulted in the accused being charged with the offences by WPC Boxie-Aguillera of the SD-GBVU.