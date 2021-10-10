Social Development Ministry continues covid19 cheque distribution

CLICO Building, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. -

THE Social Development and Family Services Ministry said the distribution of cheques related to 2020 covid19 social support will continue at its head office at the Clico Building, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, until October 20.

In a statement, the ministry said the cheques would be distributed in alphabetical order on designated days at its Port of Spain office. People with first names A-C, D-J, K-N, O-R and S-Z can collect their cheques between October 7-12, October 8-13, October 11-15 and October 18-20. The distribution time periods on all these days is 8.30 am- 3 pm.

People collecting their respective cheques must present their identification cards used when they applied for covid19 relief. For people in Tobago, the ministry said they can collect their cheques at the Social Welfare Office, l Wilson Road, Scarborough. These cheques will be available from October 11, onward.

In his 2022 budget presentation in the House of Representatives on Monday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said, "Since March 2020 and despite our lower revenues, we have incurred expenditures of over $5 billion through covid19 relief for individuals and businesses."

Imbert said a part of that relef included 51,493 grants from the Social Development and Family Services Ministry "as food and income support to individuals who were retrenched, terminated or had their incomes reduced for an initial period not exceeding 3 months at a cost of $221.4 million."