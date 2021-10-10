Sangre Chiquito man, 62, apprehends teen burglar

File photo.

AN 18-year-old youth of Sangre Chiquito met his match in a 62-year-old man whose home he had tried to burgle but who gained the upper hand after a struggle. The younger man was then handed over to the police after being found hiding inside the man's home.

The victim told the police that at midday on Saturday he was at a neighbour's home at Shirvan Drive, Sangre Chiquito, when he saw a man he knows passing by his nearby home. The victim became suspicious, returned home and made several checks during which he found his front gate and front door both open.

Upon checking inside the house, the victim found the young man hiding under a bed in his bedroom. A struggle ensued between the two before the suspect managed to escape. The victim raised an alarm and with the help of neighbours held the youngster nearby.

Officers of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department and the Eastern Division Task Force responded to the report and took the suspect into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.