Robbery suspect held after Aranguez taxi driver stabbed

Andre Sealy -

A 24-year-old El Soccoro man was arrested minutes after he allegedly stabbed and attempted to rob a taxi driver on Friday morning.

A police media release reported that Andre Sealy was arrested in relation to an incident where a 36-year-old taxi driver was stabbed by a man pretending to be a passenger.

In the release the driver reported that he picked up a passenger on the Aranguez Main Road but was stabbed in the back by the man on reaching Sundarsingh Drive Extension and told to hand over his car.

The wounded driver swerved off the road and into an abandoned lot of land as the man ran away.

Passers by saw the bleeding driver and took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was treated and discharged.

Police found the man and charged him with assault with intent to rob.

Newsday visited the area on Friday shortly after the incident and spoke to president of the Aranguez Taxi Driver's Association Ramchandra Temal who said he was concerned over the attack and called on the authorities to put in place more measures to better protect taxi drivers

Referring to the murder of taxi driver Boodlal Balgobin in 2018, Temal said Aranguez taxi drivers have been calling for more patrols and the installation of security cameras.

"We've had numerous meetings with heads of the police and I have been raising these issues for a while.

"I've been asking for cameras to be installed opposite our taxi stands in San Juan so there would be some evidence to show which passengers are entering our cars and up to now nothing was done."

In the release Snr Supt of the North Eastern Division Winston Maharaj said he took note of concerns from resident and taxi drivers after the incident and vowed to do everything necessary to maintain law and order in the division.

He added that police would be meeting with the Aranguez Taxi Drivers Association to address their concerns.

Maharaj also said plans were underway for the Divali and Christmas seasons, the launch of which will be on October 22.

He explained during this period police will carry out foot patrols in non-traditional areas where more crimes have been happening.

Despite the concerns, Maharaj said consistent efforts from the police have led to a 15 per cent reduction in serious crimes and credited the drop to dismantling gangs and an increase in the number of guns from 61 in 2020 to 69 for the same period in 2021.