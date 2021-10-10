Prof Williams appointed chair of UWI Press board

Prof Densil Williams -

Professor Densil A Williams is the new chairman of the UWI Press board of directors.

Williams, whose appointment took effect on August 1, succeeds Dr Luz Longsworth, who held the post from June 2017.

In statement issued by The UWI, Williams indicated that “as chairman of the UWI Press, my attention will be focused on working with management to design organic and inorganic strategies to grow the balance sheet. The UWI Press has a strong brand which should be leveraged to generate significant financial benefits. The main strategic goals over the medium-term will be to ensure the financial sustainability for the UWI Press through adroit balance sheet management.”

Williams has served on the UWI Press board since February 2017 as the Vice-Chancellor’s nominee, providing insights on the commercial and financial operations of the UWI Press. He was appointed as the Pro Vice-Chancellor and principal of The UWI Five Islands Campus in May 2020. His appointment was approved by the University Council and the government of Antigua and Barbuda has indicated its keenness to work with Williams in advancing the Five Islands Campus as a key objective within The UWI's strategic plan.

In addition to his position as the campus principal, Williams continues to oversee the portfolio as Pro Vice-Chancellor for academic, industry partnerships and planning, maintaining an impressive record of public service, research and scholarly work and university administration.

Williams serves as director on numerous boards in the private and public sector in Jamaica and across the Caribbean region. He serves on several university committees entrusted with delivering transformational change to the operations of The UWI.

Williams is the author of five books, numerous research papers, conference proceedings, book chapters and articles in refereed journals. He is also a Commonwealth scholar, a government of Jamaica Exhibition scholar, a Lomé IV scholar and, a Jamaica Flour Mills scholar.

The mission of The UWI Press is to be the premier scholarly book publisher in the Caribbean, to enhance and encourage research and publication of Caribbean scholarship, to promote the global reputation of The UWI by empowering the scholarly community it serves, and to disseminate Caribbean scholarship to the world within a cost-effective environment. For more, visit www.uwipress.com.