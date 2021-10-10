Mayaro police hold 8 foreigners, 4 locals for breaking curfew

FILE PHOTO

POLICE officers from the Mayaro Police Station arrested 12 people on Saturday night for breaching of curfew, including eight foreigners of unstated nationality, according to a police statement on Sunday.

"Four Trinidadian nationals and eight foreign nationals who are in the country illegally, were arrested by officers of the Eastern Division last night for breach of curfew."

The officers were on an anti-crime exercise on Saturday night.

"During the exercise, the officers arrested four locals, ages 27 to 36, and eight foreign nationals, ages 18 to 30, for being in breach of the state of emergency regulations."

The foreign nationals, who had no legal documentation for being in the country, were taken for medical examinations and the Immigration Division contacted. Investigations are ongoing.