Dwayne Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer clash in IPL playoffs on Sunday

Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo -

DWAYNE Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings will clash with Shimron Hetmyer’s Delhi Capitals in qualifier one of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday. The match bowls off at 10 am (TT time). Capitals finished first in the preliminary stage with 20 points after grabbing ten wins and four losses. Super Kings ended second in the standings with 18 points after finishing with nine wins and five losses. The winner of the Capitals-Super Kings match will qualify for the final. The loser will play the winner of the eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in qualifier two on Wednesday at 10 am for another chance to advance to the final. The eliminator will be played on Monday, at 10 am. Bravo has reunited with fellow West Indian Dominic Drakes on the Super Kings. Drakes replaces Englishman Sam Curran who picked up an injury.

Drakes and Bravo were team-mates in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Bravo has been among the wickets since the IPL resumed on September 19. Hetmyer has made contributions for the Capitals in recent matches with scores of 29 and 28 not out in his last two innings. Both Bravo and Hetmyer are preparing for the T20 World Cup which runs from October 17-November 14 in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The IPL final will be played on Friday, at 10 am.