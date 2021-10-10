Abdulah: Appoint new PSC soon

David Abdulah -

MOVEMENT for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah is calling on President Paula-Mae Weekes to move swiftly to ensure a new Police Service Commission (PSC) is appointed in short order. Abdulah also said an August 12 order of merit list of nominees for the post of commissioner of police (CoP) should be scrapped and a new one submitted to Weekes by the new PSC.

During a virtual news conference on Sunday, Abdulah opined that these were the first two critical steps which need to be taken, following the recent collapse of the PSC, which saw all of its members (including chairman Bliss Seepersad) resign.

Abdulah said the President must appoint "a very strong and very independent, credible set of persons to be the new members of the PSC." He added, "That has to be done as quickly as it can but with all due diligence." Abdulah said Weekes must ensure that the people chosen as new PSC members are carefully vetted to ensure that no issues arise "with respect to their integrity or credibility."

Recalling that the President consults with the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar regarding the nominees to the PSC, in accordance with the Constitution, Abdulah said Weekes is not obligated to take Dr Rowley or Persad-Bissessar's advice in the selection of the PSC's members.

While expressing no opinion about acting CoP McDonald Jacob, Abdulah said a properly functioning PSC is critical to the selection of people to fill the CoP and deputy police commissioner posts. He wondered if the expenditure allocated to the police in the 2022 budget could be properly utilised if a substantive CoP was not in office.

Abdulah said Government and the Opposition needed to sit down "and agree on constitutional amendment with respect to the PSC and some of its roles and functions which were changed in 2006-07, to make sure that they have a proper transparent process of appointment of CoP, deputy commissioner of police."

He suggested consideration should be given for the PSC to have a role in the appointment of ranks below deputy police commissioner as well.

Abdulah also suggested the August 12 order of merit list be scrapped and a new one created for submission to the President for consideration. While nominees on the August 12 list could reapply if they wanted, Abdulah felt there was "too much mud" associated with that list.

He had no idea whether legal matters regarding the PSC which are now before the court will influence either the appointment of a new commission or the creation of a new order of merit list. Abdulah said the MSJ remains unsatistied that Dr Rowley does not see this matter as a constitutional crisis.

At a covid19 vaccination drive at the Diego Martin South Community Centre on Saturday, Rowley dismissed suggestions of political interference in the appointment of a CoP as mischief. He said in keeping with his duties under the Constitution, he keeps the President informed on the state of affairs in TT.