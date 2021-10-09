Two murders overnight

FILE PHOTO:

Police are investigating two murders which occurred hours apart on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Shenice George, 21, and 30-year-old Kendell Nesbitt.

At about 11.50 pm on Thursday, George was liming in the road near her home at Bayshore West, Marabella with a man, when another man, wearing a hoodie and a mask, walked up, called out to her and shot her several times.

She died at the scene.

Hours earlier at about 7.15 pm, police responded to a report of a beating at Kerr Trace, Eastern Quarry, Laventille.

When they arrived they found a man, later identified as Nesbitt, lying motionless on the ground .

He was pronounced dead at the scene by DMO Dr Ali. His body had marks of violence

Newsday tried to speak to their families at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, but relatives ofboth victims declined comment.

The murder toll now stands at 301.