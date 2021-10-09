Tobago's active covid19 cases now 343

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s active covid19 cases now stands at 343 after 28 cases were reported overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 89.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 31 patients in state isolation, 308 in home isolation and four in ICU. Seven people have been discharged.

The division said to date, 15,438, people in Tobago were tested for covid19. Of that number, 2,976 tested positive. There are 2,544 recovered patients.

To date, 21,535 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated while 18,877 are fully vaccinated.