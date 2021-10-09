'Safe zones' segregation

PM Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The implementation of “safe zones” is coming on stream very soon as a way for vaccinated people to enjoy the things they once did and of course bring some level of normalcy back to the country.

However, I was heartbroken when I learned that children under 12 years old would not be able to enter safe zones, including water parks. I could only imagine how the parents and the children are feeling.

Thousands of children have been robbed of a proper education, are unable to play with their friends, go to school, some of them stuck in their homes whole day. They are also unable to eat out with their parents or guardians or go to the cinema or water parks.

The main clients of water parks are children under the age of 12. So what are parents to do? I am wondering how long it would take before someone gets frustrated and takes this segregation matter to court.

This pandemic has given certain individuals a higher power to seemingly make laws as they see fit without the intervention of others – or the Opposition.

Can the Attorney General or the Prime Minister properly explain when will children under 12, including those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, be allowed to go back to enjoying the things that vaccinated people can do from Monday?

I thought vaccinated and unvaccinated people must survive together. And remember, vaccinated people can spread the virus. What if a safe zone becomes a super spreader? Isn’t that possible as well? And can an unvaccinated health officer play judge, jury and “executioner” in a safe zone?

While I understand certain measures have to be implemented for a return to some kind of normalcy, since we cannot and do not want further lockdowns, decisions must be carefully made with the input of all stakeholders, but that is something the Government has been lacking from day one.

Sadly, it has been making decisions without consulting stakeholders who should have a say as to how their businesses can be run or what business model can be used to benefit everyone.

Children especially have been under tremendous pressure during the pandemic and little has been done to alleviate the mental strain they have been enduring. They should not now be experiencing any form of segregation and should be able to watch a movie or eat out safely in the company of their parents or guardians.

As more people are vaccinated, our little ones should be able to enjoy life once again. I am therefore hoping that there is a light at the end of this challenging tunnel soon.

I find it ironic that we can impose a fine for disobeying the public health regulations but we are yet to see any real justice or punishment when the “big men and women” are involved in scandals to the tune of millions of taxpayers’ money. These “big fishes” who have friends in high places will not see the inside of a jail cell but the small man would, easily.

J ALI

via e-mail