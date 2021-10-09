Rowley defends AG: 'Kamla trying to derail white-collar crime probes'

In this October 18, 2019 file photo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addresses a post-budget meeting in Belmont. During a meeting on the 2022 budget on Friday night, Rowley criticised Oppostition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's attacks on Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Prime Minister on Friday gave a robust defence of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi against consistent attacks by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as an attempt by her to derail white-collar crime investigations involving members of the former UNC led-People's Partnership coalition government.

Addressing a virtual PNM post-budget meeting in Belmont on Friday night, Dr Rowley said Persad-Bissessar spent an hour out of her two-hour contribution, earlier that day, attacking Al-Rawi and then "talking inanities and talking lies for the other hour."

Referring to her questions about an alleged indemnity agreement regarding British Queens Counsel Vincent Nelson, Rowley said, "I noticed the Opposition Leader has launched an attack on the Government and Office of the AG with respect to its efforts to fight white-collar crime."

He continued, "I am putting you all on notice. It is not by accident...that the Opposition Leader is now like a dog with a rag..attacking the Attorney General and asking questions about what deal he made with Nelson."

Rowley said Nelson is no ordinary person but someone "who in the hands of the lawyers turned state witness to extricate facts and figures..date and time...telling Trinidad and Tobago...cooperating with us..so the police could put in handcuffs members of the cabinet of Kamla Persad-Bissessar...for public money that has gone missing in their racket."

He added there is nothing new about people becoming state witnesses and providing evidence which could lead to people being convicted of crimes.

Recalling the murders of Gale Ann Benson and Joseph Skeritt in Christina Gardens, Arima in 1972, Rowley said one of the suspects in the murders (Adolphus Parmesar) turned state witness, leading to the conviction of Abdul Malik (aka Michael de Freitas, Michael X), Stanley Abbott and Edward Chadee for the murders. Benson was the daughter of an English Conservative MP.

Rowley supported the statements that Al-Rawi made in his budget contribution hours earlier that Persad-Bissessar should be afraid of the matters now engaging the attention of British authorities.

"There is a lot that we in the Government know...that we're not talking about.

"They want us to talk about it because that will make up their defence...they're looking for a defence..to say publicity or political. So we kept our silence... last election and now. We genuinely believe that the wheels of justice..they turn slowly but they do turn."

Rowley said Al-Rawi raised the issue of witness tampering in his contribution because Persad-Bissessar introduced it into the debate.

"They are attempting to tamper with the witnesses. Kamla Persad-Bissessar is making statements to cast doubt on the prosecution of people who have questions to answer in white collar crime situations." Rowley assured the public that TT's cooperation with its international partners on white-collar crime matters will continue. He reiterated that "the wheels of justice will turn and grind them into the dust."

Rowley was not surprised that Persad-Bissessar spent her entire contribution attacking Al-Rawi, Energy Minister Stuart Young and himself.

"I am accustomed to that. I have been called all kinds of names...some of the worst by her...now I am being called dictator. I have the ability to absorb and survive."

Describing her contribution as the longest, unsuccessful application to become prime minister again, Rowley said all Persad-Bissessar did was continue to demonstrate to the public that the UNC must never govern TT again.

Saying the UNC has also shown it has no idea what it takes to develop a country, he declared, "They pander to everybody...you want water...I give you water...you want ice...you get ice...you want snow...you get snow. That's how they are panderers. No fixed position on taking the country sensibly in a reality."

Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds also commented at the meeting on Persad-Bissessar's contribution which Young described as flat-footed.

Hinds said, "There was a technique on the part of her minions. Every time we threw a little crosstalk, they would jump up and gain the attention of the Speaker...to give her an extra time to sit down in the corner to get her wounds attended to like a boxer. Except of course, she can't box."

Government Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing said Persad-Bissessar was "fixated with Faris and has a sweet spot for Stuart." She said it was not a case of the "maths not mathsing", as Persad-Bissessar claimed. "Kamla still kamsing."