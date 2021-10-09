Hello,TSTT

THE EDITOR: It has been over three weeks since landline and internet services were lost to several residents in the Toco area.

We have made at least six calls to TSTT. Each agent promised to pass on the report but the weeks are passing with no action being taken.

This is unacceptable, especially given the heavy reliance on these services at this time of online schooling and the many digital transactions, such as valuation assessments, driving permit renewals, etc.

The internet problem predated this final breakdown by several months.

What is the problem, TSTT and can we have some transparency on the matter?

C SWEENEY

via e-mail