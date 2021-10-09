Cop held for not wearing mask, cursing, assaulting officers

File photo.

A 42-year-old police constable is in police custody after he cursed and assaulted fellow officers who asked him to wear a mask in public on Friday night.

Police said a team of officers from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) were on patrol in Mango Rose, East Dry River, Port of Spain, at around 8.45 pm when they saw a group of people liming in the driveway of a building.

Police saw one of the men did not have a face-mask and reminded him that he should wear one while in public.

The man reportedly told the officers "my mask at home."

Officers told the man to get it but he refused and cursed them.

Police tried to arrest the man but he assaulted them before being subdued and arrested.

The man, a constable assigned to the Port of Spain community police, was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he and the officers involved were treated.