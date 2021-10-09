Chaguanas man, woman killed in Curepe drive-by shooting

Stock photo

A shooting in Curepe on Friday night led to the death of two people.

Police said Kevin Phillip, 48, and Calisha Hazel Edgar, 38, both from Chaguanas were sitting in a red Toyota Rav 4 on the Southern Main Road, Curepe, opposite Clifford Street, at around 9.15 pm when a green SUV drove alongside the car and someone inside shot at them before driving off.

Passersby saw the shooting and called the police.

St Joseph and homicide investigators went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Phillip and Edgar dead.

Crime scene investigators found several spent shells.

Homicide Bureau Region II officers are continuing enquiries.