Budget debate continues on Saturday

File photo

THE budget debate will continue on Saturday beginning at 10 am.

The $52 billion budget entitled Resilience in the face of a Global Pandemic was presented on Monday by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

On Friday the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar began the debate labelling the entire budget a typo. Those who contributed so far include the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning.

Opposition MPs who contributed so far include MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes, Cumuto-Manzanilla MP, Dr Rai Ragbir and Chaguanas East MP, Vandana Mohit.