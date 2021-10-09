Antigen or PCR test for travel to US?

A child gets a covid19 test. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) needs to advise the public if the cheaper and non-invasive antigen test is being accepted by the airline for travel to the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has advised that the antigen test is allowed.

My relative who lives in the US and recently visited Trinidad took the antigen test which was accepted by JetBlue.

However, an elderly relative who has booked with CAL to travel to Orlando is being told she must take the more expensive PCR test. The travel agent told her she must pay the agency $1,380, although the testing facility's fee is $1,100. The cost of the antigen test is $550.

My elderly relative, who also lives in the US, has been here since the border was closed and now wants to return home. She can barely make ends meet and is being asked to pay for the more expensive option.

Can CAL please update its website so travellers would not have to bear the unnecessary expense and trauma of the PCR test?

S RAMKISSOON

San Fernando