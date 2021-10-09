2 Trinis earn Japanese scholarships

Ambassador Hirayama (centre) pose swith the MEXT Scholarship recipients Anastasia Ramjag and Avinash Boodoo. - Photo courtesy Japanese Embassy

Two Trinidad and Tobago nationals have been awarded scholarships to study in Japan for two years.

In a press release, the Japanese embassy said the scholarship was offered through Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT).

Anastasia Ramjag and Avinash Boodoo will receive round-trip airfare, exemption from school fees and a monthly allowance.

Ramjag will study linguistics and intercultural communication at Waseda University and Boodoo, coastal engineering at the Tokyo Institute of Technology.

The release said, "On October 7, ambassador Hirayama met with and congratulated both MEXT Scholarship students at his official residence. During their meeting, they discussed the courses that the students will be pursuing, the universities and areas of interest to be explored in Japan. Ambassador also offered the students encouraging advice and useful information for their stay in Japan."