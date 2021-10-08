Voting continues online for chutney awards
Chutney soca music fans have began voting via Facebook for the Chutneymusic.com Awards 2021 nominations round.
The awards, in its inaugural year, is one of the innovations of Chutneymusic.com Ltd. The small company has a mandate to develop the chutney soca music genre, a media release said. The awards are aimed at giving “much needed recognition” to the artistes.
Voting, which began on October 1, attracted thousands of voters on the first day, the organisers said in the release.
The Heart of Gold statuette which is modelled after the logo of Chutneymusic.com will be given to ten winners in the following categories:
Song of the Year,
Top Male Performer
Top Female Performer
Best New Artist
Breakthrough Artist
Best Producer
Best DJ
Best Videographer
Best Dance Group
Best Band
The first round of the competition will be determined by Facebook fan voting and the top five nominees will move on to the final round which will be determined by YouTube fan voting.
The second and final round begins November 1 and the top five will move on to the final round where the People’s Choice categories will be determined by YouTube public fan voting, the release said. Voting closes December 1 and the winner announced tentatively December 16, the release said.
The Chutneymusic.com Awards 2021 show would be done virtually. Anyone who wants to sponsor the event can contact Chutneymusic.com via e-mail: admin@chutneymusic.com
