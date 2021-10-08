Voting continues online for chutney awards

Winners of the Chutneymusic.com awards will receive the Heart of Gold statuette which is modelled after the logo of Chutneymusic.com -

Chutney soca music fans have began voting via Facebook for the Chutneymusic.com Awards 2021 nominations round.

The awards, in its inaugural year, is one of the innovations of Chutneymusic.com Ltd. The small company has a mandate to develop the chutney soca music genre, a media release said. The awards are aimed at giving “much needed recognition” to the artistes.

Voting, which began on October 1, attracted thousands of voters on the first day, the organisers said in the release.

The Heart of Gold statuette which is modelled after the logo of Chutneymusic.com will be given to ten winners in the following categories:

Song of the Year,

Top Male Performer

Top Female Performer

Best New Artist

Breakthrough Artist

Best Producer

Best DJ

Best Videographer

Best Dance Group

Best Band

The first round of the competition will be determined by Facebook fan voting and the top five nominees will move on to the final round which will be determined by YouTube fan voting.

The second and final round begins November 1 and the top five will move on to the final round where the People’s Choice categories will be determined by YouTube public fan voting, the release said. Voting closes December 1 and the winner announced tentatively December 16, the release said.

The Chutneymusic.com Awards 2021 show would be done virtually. Anyone who wants to sponsor the event can contact Chutneymusic.com via e-mail: admin@chutneymusic.com

Follow all the Chutneymusic.com Awards 2021 updates on YouTube