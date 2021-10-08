Unidentified man shot dead in Laventille

File photo.

Police are trying to identify the body of a man who was shot dead in Laventille on Friday afternoon.

Police said at about 1.30 the Inter Agency Task Force and the Port of Spain Task Force responded to a shooting on Richardson Lane.

They found a man lying dead in the road. He wore a plain white T-shirt, three-quarter jeans and slippers.

The man’s body was expected to be removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, where an autopsy will be done as soon as he is identified.

The man’s murder brings the toll to 302 for the year.