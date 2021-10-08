Tobago records 21 new covid19 infections

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago has recorded 21 covid19 cases and no new deaths on Friday. These new cases have pushed the total number of infections to 2,948.

The death toll stands at 89.

Despite the slight increase in cases, the island is seeing an overall decline in active cases. Up to Friday morning, active cases had dropped from 336 to 322.

The division said 35 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,537. There are 287 patients in home isolation, five receiving intensive care, 30 in state isolation, and none in step-down facilities.

A total of 15,346 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, and other local testing sites.

The country just entered the sixth month of the national vaccination programme. Tobago vaccinated 21,392 people. Of these, 18,627 people are now fully vaccinated.