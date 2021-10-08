St Joseph bandits steal taxi driver's keys, but leave car

File photo.

Police are investigating an incident in St Joseph on Thursday afternoon in which a taxi driver was beaten and robbed.

Police said the 42-year-old man was working in his Nissan Almera on the Eastern Main Road, Curepe, at around 2 pm when three men asked to be taken to Caiman Road, Maracas, St Joseph.

On arriving in the area, they began beating the driver and stole $300 and his car keys, then ran away.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.